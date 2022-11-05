To Dance with the White Dog

Not Available

This is the touching story of an elderly widower trying to work through his grief. When Sam Peek's beloved wife, Cora, dies, a white dog suddenly materializes as his new companion and confidant. Sam takes the dog on a nostalgic journey which dramatizes the fulfillment he shared with his departed wife. Though overwhelmed with grief, Sam stubbornly insists that he continue to tend to his orchards, refusing to entertain his family's suggestions that he slow down. But when Sam cautiously reveals that he believes Cora has returned in the form of an elusive white dog, his adult children and grandson Bobby (Harley Cross) grow concerned about his sanity.