The film portrays the anguish of an abandoned person and yet focuses on the process in which she grows more conscious of her true self. As she handles the foul giblets of slaughtered pigs, Sarah gets to realize that her real name is Jeong-ja. Every time she vomits, it seems as if the Jeong-ja inside her bursts forth. This short film shows what her real name is and who she really is. Her struggle ripens during the process of recovering her name.