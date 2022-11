Not Available

Sammo and Kenny are lowly employees if a jewelry shop. Sammo too often is the target of abuse from the manageress. One day the two are sent to show the diamonds to a sheik. They are robbed on their way to the bank. One by one they are being accused to be in collusion with the robbers. That makes Sammo very angry. To get even, he plans to kidnap the manageress. Kenny somehow learns of the plot. Sammo gets the wrong woman, accidentally kidnapping Joel.