To Fetch a Predator

With a spoof on the famous Dateline NBC show playing in the background, this crime thriller - a la Hitchcock interlaced with wry humor - is a fun "Darkotica" that will make you sit on the edge of your seat and thrill you with a smile. Fritz Handsome has been given the opportunity of a life time and all the breaks that one can dream of. He is married to a beautiful heiress and is the host of the most controversial TV series in the land. But trouble in paradise emerges as soon as the show hits the air. Mysterious phone calls, murder, extortion, desperation and kidnapping are just a few of the scenarios you will experience in this roller coaster ride. Full frontal nudity and some violent sex adds to this mix to make it a unique viewing experience. With Brent Collins from Payton Collins: Serial Rapist and a new cast, this film from cult writer/director Toby Ross is blast.