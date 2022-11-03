To Find, To See, To Bury

Not Available

In Srebrenica the Serbs killed ten thousand Muslim boys and men. Some of their remains have not been identified and buried with honour yet. Doctor Elvira Klonowski puts the bones into skeletons. She puts them in bags and onto the shelves. They wait there to be identified.The Bosnian women wait to check them- after so many years they still wear colourful shawls over their heads as in the Koran mourning is not allowed before a funeral. Only those who were recognised and buried are promised eternal life. These ageing Antigones are full of hope that one day they will fulfil their duty and carry out God’s will. In her moving film Magdalena Piekorz tells the story many of the Bosnians would be glad to forget.