To Grab the Ring

This film takes a decidedly satirical look at the inner workings of the gangster underworld. Alfred Lowell (Ben Carruthers) is a washed-up actor sent to London to take care of some mob business. Alfred's mind is not on his job, as he prefers to probe his past for the reasons why he has failed as a thespian. He entertains thoughts of suicide, but his involvement in the gang prevents him from ending his life. This appears to be the only full-length feature to emerge from Holland in 1968.