Shy teenager Andrés lives in the Argentine city of La Plata and cycles between school, work and home listening to punk rock. One night he finds out that his idol, the lead singer of his favorite band, has committed suicide. His religious mother is worried about him and takes him to the local evangelic church, where he, without putting up much resistance, joins a youth group. Here he meets Alex, the cool guitarist of a band practicing upstairs, and is instantly drawn to him.