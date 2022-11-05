To Ingrid, My Love, Lisa

Not Available

Lisa (Gun Falck) is a Stockholm fashion designer who leaves the big city to rent a country home for the summer. The landlords have a beautiful 17-year-old daughter Ingrid, and at summer's end Lisa agrees to take Ingrid back to the city to give her a job as a model. When Lisa sets Ingrid up with a date, the teenage temptress wears out her date then bounces from bed to bed in her amorous pursuits of love and freedom. Ingrid invites Lisa over for dinner where they also end up in bed together in this erotic exploitation feature.