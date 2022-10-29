To Kill a Sparrow

Not Available

Today, there are over 800 young Afghan women imprisoned for so-called 'moral crimes.' These crimes include running away from unlawful forced marriages and domestic violence, or simply falling in love and marrying against a father's wishes. This is the story of one of these women. When Soheila was only five, she was given away in marriage to an old man in compensation for her older brother's crime: stealing his young third wife. When she ran away from the abusive marriage, her father had her arrested and imprisoned. Soheila is finally freed by an amnesty decreed by President Karzai. We meet her again in a safe house in Kabul where she is protected from the father and brother who threaten to kill her if she attempts to rejoin the father of her child. The father also demands that she kill her three year-old son to restore the family's honor.