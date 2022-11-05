Not Available

To Kill a Whale

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Each year the people of the Faroe Islands, a Danish community, entice a pod of whales into their harbor, and then men and youths enter the water to slaughter them. As many as 1000 whales die in this one massacre. To Kill a Whale investigates what actually happens in the Faroes, retracing the island's history and looking at the first film of the whale cull, which was recorded by investigators from the Environmental Investigation Agency and which encouraged international condemnation of the cull.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images