Each year the people of the Faroe Islands, a Danish community, entice a pod of whales into their harbor, and then men and youths enter the water to slaughter them. As many as 1000 whales die in this one massacre. To Kill a Whale investigates what actually happens in the Faroes, retracing the island's history and looking at the first film of the whale cull, which was recorded by investigators from the Environmental Investigation Agency and which encouraged international condemnation of the cull.