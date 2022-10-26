1985

To Live and Die in L.A.

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Release Date

October 31st, 1985

Studio

United Artists

In director William Friedkin's supercharged thriller, William L. Petersen plays a "hot dog" special agent of the Secret Service who's out to arrest and convict an arrogant counterfeiter (William Dafoe) who has eluded the law for years and who flaunts his success. Dafoe has been asking for a down payment on a sale of bogus bills, but the amount is larger than the secret can authorize Petersen, undercover, to pay to entrap Dafoe in a "sting" operation. Petersen is forced to set up a dangerous plan to steal the advance money from another crook (John Turturro) and use it to buy bogus bills and bust the counterfeiter.As the film winds to its dark and exciting resolution, the distinction between the pursuing law enforcers and the pursued criminals will continue to blur.

Cast

William PetersenRichard Chance
Willem DafoeEric 'Rick' Masters
John PankowJohn Vukovich
Debra FeuerBianca Torres
John TurturroCarl Cody
Dean StockwellBob Grimes

