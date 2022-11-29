To Live and Dine in LA

Not Available

To live and dine in L.A. It's the place to be. At least for several troubled locals and garrulous German tourists whose lives, for one reason or another, intersect for a star-studded dining experience they will not soon forget. What begins a droning and less than promising evening quickly blossoms into Tinseltown bliss as the curious strangers find themselves dining with none other than The Hoff (David Hasselhoff). However, as he touches each of their lives with the manifold skills and insights of his most celebrated roles, they soon realize The Hoff has much more to offer than mere stardom.