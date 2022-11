Not Available

Director Wolfgang Lesowsky's captivating biopic of the Gustav Mahler stars Reinhard Hauser as the passionate conductor-composer whose drive for greatness and love of music were rivaled only by his insatiable desire for beautiful women. Through biographical narration and dramatic reenactments, Lesowsky paints a stylish portrait of the mercurial genius, widely regarded as one of the most important composers of the late romantic era.