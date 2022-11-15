Not Available

TO LIVE WITH HERDS is a film about the Jie, a predominantly pastoral people of northeastern Uganda. Following a period of relative isolation under the British Protectorate government, the Jie are now under increasing pressure to exchange their traditional culture and subsistence economy for a cash economy and participation in a modern nation-state. The film examines this predicament in the light of Jie values. The question is not whether change is avoidable, but whether forms of change can be found that extend rather than attack the foundations of Jie life. Winner of the Grand Prix 'Venezia Genti' at the 1972 Venice Film Festival. Note: the subtitles are in English, the spoken language is Karamojong.