To Love Again

Forced by her father to marry a man she does not love in order to save him from financial ruin, Raffy runs away. Left with no choice but to fend for her own self, she takes on a secretarial job in a mining company. There she meets Bullet, an adventurous young man who, like her, has left home in order to save himself from a loveless arranged marriage. Together, Raffy and Bullet go through life. Coping up with it's ups and downs, learning about forgiveness, and discovering love in the process. - Tommy Palces