To Love, Honor and Deceive

Sydnee Carpenter (Vanessa Marcil) is a devoted mother to her young son, and is now accustomed to the puzzling existence of her mysterious, non-communicative husband, Matthew (Thomas Gibson). When her husband and son are suddenly killed in a boating accident, Sydnee's comfortable existence is shattered. Although she is overwhelmed by her grief, Sydnee cannot ignore the strange pieces from her husband's past that continue to make their way into the present. Before long, she suspects that her husband has masterminded an elaborate scheme in order to abandon her and kidnap their son. Unable to convince the authorities of her wild sounding speculations, Sydnee does catch the attention of detective Jim sanders (James Wilder), who may have his own hidden agenda for getting involved with her plight.