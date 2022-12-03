To Love Some Buddy

Not Available

A story about Faith, a hardworking marketing professional who has an unlucky streak in romance. After over a decade of not seeing each other, she reaches out to her college classmate Julius, an aspiring musician. After an awkward situation brings them together, the two hit it off and an unlikely friendship blooms. As their friendship gets deeper, so does their feelings for each other - leading them to try being a couple. But their friendship will be tested by the expectations and problems that come with a relationship. Faith and Julius would journey to understanding that sometimes, choosing to commit to someone is also choosing to grow.