To Miss the Ending

A fun digital environment consisting of brightly coloured blocks proves to be a thin veneer atop a dystopian future. This impressively designed VR experience outlines a vision of the future that speaks volumes about the present. There are no more rivers to sail paper boats down, no more trees to lie under, no more atmosphere to breathe and so humanity has sought refuge in the digital. Everyone’s consciousness has been uploaded to a server with their memories playing out in the block world. However, the upload goes wrong so you not only experience your own world, but also that of five others. They reminisce and the places arise before your eyes: the office tower where someone was fired, the river another lived next to, the park that held the last scraps of nature or was it a highway? The digital reproductions prove unreliable in this dangerously amiable warning.