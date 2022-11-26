To My Daughter With Love

Not Available

Joey and Alice have hardly enough to keep their heads above water. Alice's wealthy parents disapproved of their daughter marrying Joey but after a while, they had to admit that, together with Emily, their 6 year old little girl, they were a happy family. After Alice's sudden death, Joey takes care of Emily the best he can but doesn't manage too well. After losing his job, he reluctantly agrees with Emily going to live with her grandparents. But Emily isn't happy. When Joey finally realizes this, he fights back.