Το παιδι της πιατσας

An unemployed man (Kostas Chatzichristos), prone to endless amusements, economically sucks his uncle (Periklis Christoforidis) in order to satisfy his desires. His despair, when his uncle decides to stop the economic benefits, will lead him to sell some furniture of the house. He sells four armchairs and then he learns that in one of them were hidden precious jewels of the aunt. He looks desperately to find and to get them back, but he only discovers three of them, and in these there is no trace of jewelry. To find the fourth and lucky one, whose traces are completely ignored, he accepts partnered with a friend (Takis Christoforidis). He is transformed into an organized, consistent and good working man, and falls in love with his sister's partner (Stella Stratigou) and discovers that the fourth chair was held by his uncle, who set up this whole story to motivate him and make him active.