To Save a Soldier

Henry Fonda-narrated 1966 ABC documentary that follows a wounded soldier in Vietnam from the field, through the medical system, and back home to the USA. It aired on ABC TV October 24, 1966 and again in January 1967. Time Magazine: "Henry Fonda narrates a documentary recording the everyday heroism of helicopter pilots, doctors and flight nurses in Viet Nam." TV Guide: " The thrilling story of combat medical teamwork in a jungle war ... of the inconspicuous heroes who risk their lives to save others. In a word, the story of courage...."