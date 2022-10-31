To Save One's Self

Not Available

The comforts of home are sacred, sweet and beloved. Mark had all of that... a beautiful wife, an angelic daughter, a purpose. His role was simple: To provide and protect. There was just one problem. Mark never learned how to stand up for himself. He lacked self-confidence and avoided confrontation for his entire life. For the most part, his fears went unnoticed and he was able to cloak his nervousness, until the day that everything around him changed. Mark finds himself in the middle of a very dark and terrifying predicament and is left with only one choice. He can stand up and fight, or lay down and die.