To Teach an Ant to Dance

Woman aspires to become an elite Renaissance dancer. She spends most of her time training in the galliard form and adopting a 16th century Europe style of living. Woman's family urge her to pursue a more conventional path of life - study for the SAT, go to college, work in finance, etc. Faced with the impending decisions of the future, Woman embarks on a quest to prove her skills to her family and persuade them to let her attend FFCSFF. She decides to search for a student to whom she could teach all that she knows. Despite some initial difficulties, Woman and her new learner Ant develop a strong bond and an amazing routine. Because if she could teach an ant to dance, she could do anything.