The newly-weds Lyuba and Andrei have a crisis in their relationship. In order to get a rest and settle their family life, they go to a summer house (dacha). A strange man called Bugay joins the newly-weds at the dacha and makes a pass at Lyuba. In affect, Andrei hits the unbidden visitor with a wooden mallet. The newly-weds tie up the unconscious Bugay. When he comes round, he demands that they untie him and intimidates them to such a degree that they can no longer release him.