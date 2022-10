Not Available

At the beginning of 2012 the so called war against crime, led by the Mexican Federal Government brought, as consequence, a number of nearly 50,000 casualties and a social climate of violence and distrust. How was this experienced by the men and women who fight this violence from the trenches of science? To the End of Reckoning tells through the eyes of the Jalisco Forensics Institute the development of this engagement, in one of the most violent states in the Country.