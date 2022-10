Not Available

Tyler spends his time trawling for girls on the Internet and being a general misfit with little regard for others. Through social media he reconnects with Jenny Kramer, an old flame, and embarks on a night that will change his ways forever. Or maybe not. 'To The Night' explores the disconnect of this post-post modern age, and the ease with which one can go through life disregarding not only the feelings of others, but of oneself.