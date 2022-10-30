Not Available

Set over four days of unrelenting wind and rain in a remote village high up in the Nafpaktia Mountains in the west of Greece, the film follows the lives of two shepherd families struggling to live. The village, now forgotten and near deserted, has had its best days. Paxnis, the old white haired shepherd, who had foreseen the trouble this land would face has already given into despair. Giorgos unable to sell his goats and with debts mounting up, drinks to forget. Combining documentary and fiction with an all local cast 'To the Wolf ' is both the reality and an unsettling allegory for today's Greece