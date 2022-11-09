"To the Wonder" tells the story of Marina (Kurylenko) and Neil (Affleck), who meet in France and move to Oklahoma to start a life together, where problems soon arise. While Marina makes the acquaintance of a priest and fellow exile (Bardem), who is struggling with his vocation, Neil renews a relationship with a childhood sweetheart, Jane (McAdams). Bold and lyrical, the film is a moving, gorgeously shot exploration of love in its many forms.
|Ben Affleck
|Neil
|Olga Kurylenko
|Marina
|Javier Bardem
|Father Quintana
|Rachel McAdams
|Jane
|Tatiana Chiline
|Tatiana
|Romina Mondello
|Anna
