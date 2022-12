Not Available

A mountain forest, its slope and rocks. Bow in hand, an old hunter tracks the chamois in silence against the wind. Among his animal-populated memories, children explore a forest, build themselves a hut, play in the desire and fear of an encounter with the wild animal. Beyond the generations, in the present of play and hunting, in the gushing of the animal, then comes the echo of a distant and ageless world, this buried place towards which the forest leads us.