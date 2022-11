Not Available

Dr. James D. Tabor, a noted author and leading scholar specializing in the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Second Temple period of Jewish history, leads this thought-provoking discussion about the Jews' witnessing of God's presence on Mount Sinai and the subsequent spread of the testimony of what they saw and heard. This lecture was originally released as part of a series exploring the Noahide movement, which considers the role of non-Jews in Judaism.