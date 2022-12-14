Not Available

Years of industrialized agriculture have brought the world to the brink of climate disaster. To Which We Belong follows a new generation of farmers and ranchers who seek to rebuild their businesses and their planet by embracing the interconnectedness of living things. To Which We Belong tells the stories of nine farms and ranches going against the grain to bravely leave behind practices that are no longer profitable or sustainable. These unsung heroes just might save their livelihoods – and our world itself. And in this time of turmoil, it might be the best news you receive all year.