"To Wrestle" is a short film meditating on professional wrestling and local promoter/wrestler 'Kowboy' Mike Hughes. The film observes the regional promotion 'Red Rock Wrestling' during the day of a show, presenting a fascinating look into the life of a wrestling event. Mike Hughes, a wrestling veteran of nearly 15 years, voices his musings throughout the film offering insight into the psychology of a wrestling performer. As a whole, the film aims to deliver an intimate look into the misunderstood art-form known as Professional Wrestling.