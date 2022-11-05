Not Available

As in any country's own history books, here Russia is gloriously painted against all comers with the then-800-year-old Moscow, "The Great City of Lenin", as its beating heart. Notable leaders are traditionally honored while commonfolk and enemies are suggested through animals - dutiful horses in old wartime, meek puppies 'neath the Provisional Government and suffocative ravens at the dawn of WWII. A love letter to the capital indeed, To You Moscow also functions as a quickie review of Russian history.