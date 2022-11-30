To: you, to night

Not Available

Wandering around the cold, quiet landscape of Vancouver past midnight, the film is a recollection of personal thoughts on migration, intergenerational trauma, gentrification, and what it means to seek refuge on the stolen land of Vancouver as it reflects upon the tragic event in November 2019 where 39 Vietnamese immigrants passed away in a container on the way to England. Locating itself amidst dissonances of language and translation, between the precarity of what is (not) seen, heard, and remembered, the film is a self-reflexive act of resistance – a quiet morn for the perpetuating dreams of generations of Vietnamese immigrants who lived and left their lives in between the mist of nights.