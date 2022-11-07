Not Available

Toamna bobocilor

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

România Film

The action takes place in a small Romanian village where three young graduates are sent to fill out the doctor, French teacher , agronomist unfilled jobs. They are regarded with distrust by most of the people in the village, most of them believing that neither of them will stay there. However they will be proved wrong as the young graduates, except the French teacher, want to stay there,do their job the best they know how and try to get used to the ways of that community . After you see this movie you can't help loving all the characters.

Cast

Draga Olteanu MateiVarvara
Emil HossuMedicul Ovidiu
Marin MoraruToderas
Dumitru Furduiing. Geo
Maria Ploaeprofesoara Mariella
Vasile Nitulescuciobanul Liviu Traian

