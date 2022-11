Not Available

Betting, boxing, and boozing: this is the weird, true story of the time Norman Mailer confronted James Toback to argue about the difference between bourbon and scotch, setting off a years-long rivalry that climaxed in a stare-down during a tense Jets vs. Browns game and a couple well-placed stomach punches. In this short, Toback recounts the tale of his of his encounters with one of America's all-time great writers.