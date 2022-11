Not Available

The story is set at the times of Peter the Great’s reforms. At those times when an emerging empire was wreaking havoc on provincial medievalism. The times were the melting pot of everything – of beliefs and of nations. The history of Russian Asia was made by captive Swedes, outlanders, Bokharan merchants, civil servants and officers, convicts, architects and chroniclers, Chinese smugglers, shamans and escaped dissenters, Orthodox missionaries and warlike steppe-dwellers Jungars.