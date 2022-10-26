Not Available

Tobruk

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Corman Company

In September 1942, the German Afrika Korps under Rommel have successfully pushed the Allies back into Egypt. A counter-attack is planned, for which the fuel dumps at Tobruk are a critical impediment. In order to aid the attack, a group of British commandos and German Jews make their way undercover through 800 miles of desert, to destroy the fuel dumps starving the Germans of fuel.

Cast

Rock HudsonMajor Donald Craig
George PeppardCaptain Kurt Bergman
Nigel GreenColonel John Harker
Guy StockwellLt. Max Mohnfeld
Jack WatsonSgt. Maj. Jack Tyne
Norman RossingtonAlfie

View Full Cast >

Images