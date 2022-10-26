In September 1942, the German Afrika Korps under Rommel have successfully pushed the Allies back into Egypt. A counter-attack is planned, for which the fuel dumps at Tobruk are a critical impediment. In order to aid the attack, a group of British commandos and German Jews make their way undercover through 800 miles of desert, to destroy the fuel dumps starving the Germans of fuel.
|Rock Hudson
|Major Donald Craig
|George Peppard
|Captain Kurt Bergman
|Nigel Green
|Colonel John Harker
|Guy Stockwell
|Lt. Max Mohnfeld
|Jack Watson
|Sgt. Maj. Jack Tyne
|Norman Rossington
|Alfie
