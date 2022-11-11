Toby Ross & the 70's

Not Available

Toby Ross tells the full story behind casting and producing his theatrical adult features from the 1970's - against the backdrop of a jubilant San Francisco at the height of that crazy decade long party. This doc is full of interviews with different personalities who were around at that time. It's also got gorgeous erotic footage the iconic films Ross made during the eta. Want to travel back to a magical time when sex and laughter brought people together and created that unforgettable era?