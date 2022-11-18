Tochka bifurkatsii

Not Available

Often, we, without knowing it, commit actions, which leads to unexpected and, at times, catastrophic consequences. Chaos theory assumes that the bifurcation point is a state of the system where the smallest impact can lead to a drastic changes in the steady-state mode of operation. In our life, this is a moment or a point of fracture, which radically changes our destiny. The prank became for the main characters of the movie - twenty-year-old Artem and the wise experience police officer - their personal "bifurcation point".