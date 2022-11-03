Not Available

Tochuken Kumoemon

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

P.C.L. Eiga Seisaku-jo

This film is based on a real Meiji era performer -- and tells of Tochuken's partnership with his wife (played by Chikako Hosokawa) who played shamisen for his songs/recitations), his affair with a geisha (Sachiko Chiba), the deterioration of his partnership and marriage and the angry death of his wife (in a hospital -- due to lung disease) followed by his rather sententious poeticizing over her remains.

Cast

Ryunosuke TsukigataKumoemon Tochuken
Chikako HosokawaOtsuma
Sachiko ChibaChidori
Kamatari FujiwaraShogetsu
Kaoru ItôSentaro
Masao MishimaKurata

