Toda Reza, there are those who need it, there are those who deny it, and less and less there are those who do it. The documentary addresses the values ​​of a traditional Brazilian culture, which are lost among the buildings and constructions of the city of São Paulo. Through reports, six women who still practice healing today, present some of their stories, beliefs and faith, bringing a current and necessary reflection to the issues that permeate religiosity, prejudice and syncretism.