Alexandra is spending the weekend at her parents' house. As she arrives at the familiar apartment, nobody's home. Yet successively, the mother, a friend of the family and the father get in. The rooms, which were quite in the beginning, slowly fill up with noises, conversations and activity. Alexandra withdraws from the social world of the family structure repeatedly. Finally, the mother, the father and the friend go to the movies together. Alexandra is left behind by herself.