Adaptation of the series shown in 2004. Maria is a gifted girl, who faces a hard life in the fields. She is happy when her father decides to remarry, thinking that he will rejoice again. However, to the girl's despair, her stepmother is bad and starts to mistreat her. Maria still has to face the devil's tricks. Authors: Luiz Fernando Carvalho and Luís Alberto de Abreu