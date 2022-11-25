Today We Start Our Love

Not Available

Hibino Tsubaki is a shy, kind, and slightly old-fashioned girl who has always been the top student in her class. She always did everything her parents wanted her to do. She loved to do other girls' hair in trendy and cute styles, despite always wearing plain braids herself. On her first day of high school at the opening ceremony, she is astonished to see that the top student giving the opening speech is not only somebody else, but also the rudest boy she has ever seen. This delinquent turns out to be her new classmate, Kyouta Tsubaki. Kyouta teases Hibino, drawing attention to their similar last names. The two are both top of their class, but are different in every other way. Even though it seems that they cannot stand each other, fate has something else in store for them…