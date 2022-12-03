Today's Steam Across America

Not Available

Enjoy four hours of nonstop action from dozens of America's classic steam locomotives across the country today and in the glory days of steam. Pentrex has amassed an amazing collection of scenes that will thrill the veteran and astonish the newcomer. The mightiest steam locomotives can be seen pulling both freight and passenger trains, thundering down the rails with awesome majesty. This 2-disc DVD set brings you Cab Forwards, Shays, Heislers, Articulateds, Mountain-types, Mikados, and other locomotive types, from the smallest to the largest, operating singly, as doubleheaders, even as steam tripleheaders! You'll witness these historic locomotives on narrow gauge lines, shortlines, and mainlines. Among the featured railroads are Union Pacific, Southern Pacific, Santa Fe, Great Northern, Frisco, Norfolk & Western, Nickel Plate, Milwaukee, Chesapeake & Ohio, and others. This grand bonanza of steam offers something for every railfan to relish!