In Todd Glass Talks About Stuff, Todd Glass talks about...stuff, covering infomercials, ranting about eating slowly, and bullying those who bullied him for being afraid of the dark. He opens up about his dyslexia, which caused him to say "domestitated." Some of Todd's best stories include going to a restaurant with a health rating of "D" with "elicious" scrawled after it, wanting to suck the goodness out of his dog, and discovering the things that poor people and rich people do.