Todd Rundgren An Evening With Todd Rundgren Live At The Ridgefield

Not Available

Includes some of Todd’s best known songs including “Hello It’s Me” and “Bang On The Drum” PLUS fan favorites that haven’t been performed live in decades! Recorded at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Pennsylvania, Rundgren's new live album is the one that better paints the most faithful portrait of one of the most original artists ever. This live concert, recorded at the end of 2015, incorporates the highlights and, at the same time, some of the less known songs of Rundgren's incredible career. Bass, Vocals – Kasim Sulton Drums – Prairie Prince Executive Producer – Eric Gardner Guitar, Vocals – Jesse Gress Guitar, Vocals, Producer [Music], Mixed By [Music] – Todd Rundgren Keyboards, Vocals – John Ferenzik Producer – Chris Andersen