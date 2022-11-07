Todd Rundgren - Live in San Francisco

Not Available

Rock's original Renaissance man brings his vast array of musical styles to the stage in this raucous live concert at Maritime Hall in San Francisco, California. Producer extraordinaire, writer of such hits as "I Saw the Light," "Hello, It's Me" and "Bang the Drum All Day," founder of the band Utopia and general music maverick, Todd Rundgren performs many of his greatest hits and a wealth of new tunes in this video capturing his live stage show. Songs: I Hate My Frickin ISP, Yer Fast, Black and White, Number 1 Lowest Common Denominator, Open My Eyes, Trapped, Love in Action, Bang the Drum All Day, Temporary Insanity, Medley: Mystified/Broke Down and Busted, Buffalo Grass, One World, The Ikon, Hammer in My Heart, World Wide Epiphany.