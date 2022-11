Not Available

Todd Rundgren's Utopia Rockpalast WDR Studio-L Koln January 01, 1977 Pro-Shot Setlist: 01. Communion with the Sun 02. Sunset Blvd. / International Feel 03. Love of the Common Man 04. Sunburst Finish 05. Jealousy 06. Windows 07. Emergency Splashdown 08. The Verb "To Love" 09. Initiation 10. Singring and the Glass Guitar 11. Utopia Theme 12. Couldn't I Tell You 13. Just One Victory Musicians: Todd Rundgren - voc/g Kasim Sulton - b/voc Roger Powell - keyb/voc Willie Wilcox - dr/voc